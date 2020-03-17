Global  

Unemployment claims info

Unemployment claims info
Governor, staff talk about changes
Is what everybody's going through is not what i would recommend the status of servers for file claims folks to talk about the instrument to just a couple of days on insurance, so we did as it has been mentioned experience a significant amount of stress to the system to taking some tables and significant action.

We've increased our server space fivefold so that we can accommodate more individuals were filing claims. we are also adding 45 employees to work on employment that is republishing our own staff to have to have experience with unemployment insurance couple of significant things that were asking individuals to do first is that tomorrow morning will have an alternative application software experiencing server issues that application will be our website and you can submit online.

It will be auto populated into the system in your file will be processed immediately.

Also changing the schedules were asking for help your will want more than anything.

Is it lost their job this week.

We want them to be able to file for claims and so will see a schedule is alphabetized and distributing throughout social outlets so that if you last name falls into those categories.

We've assigned you day to apply on friday that will be for anyone who missed their day, along with the others are on the list next week to produce another alphabetized list.

This is to decrease stress to the system.

Most importantly, to ensure everyone lost their employment this week that they will be able to file on time an receive their benefits when you're supposed to receive them just as in some numbers on average for the past several months managing by 2000 claims week.

Today, as were standing in the press conference, i receive a text that we've received and processed over 9000 claims today so there's a significant uptick that's causing stress to the system were doing everything we can to fix it.

Putting the procedures in place so that individuals who lost their job this week




