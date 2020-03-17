Emergency Protocol

Global  

"What's your emergency?" That's the standard question you get when you call 9-1-1, but some operators will soon have a few extra questions for you.

That's the standard question you get when you call 9-1-1, but some operators will soon have a few áextraá questions for you.

In a meeting today, emergency management leaders in lowndes county announced a new protocol for first responders during an emergency.

Callers will be screened with a new series of questions before officers or an ambulance is dispatched.

The questions range from "do you have a fever?"

To "have you traveled recently?"

Once on scene, responders may be wearing items like gloves or respirators.

County leaders say it's all to lower the transmission rate of covid-19.

Sot "we are all one.

There is no turf, no turf wars, no territories.

Everything is within our borders.

So if city has to work in county, they can work in county, or wherever they're needed."

"be patient, we'll work through this as a city, as a nation.

This is something that is new to all of us, but it's very, very, very dangerous on some people.

In other words, if we do what we need to do and take the necessary precautions that are handed down from the cdc, we should be fine."

The new protocol will go into effect immediately.




