DDOT bus service to resume Wednesday morning with free rides 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:16s - Published DDOT bus service to resume Wednesday morning with free rides Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said DDOT bus service will resume on Wednesday with free rides after the service was stopped Tuesday over drivers' coronavirus concerns. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this