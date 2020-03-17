Global  

Isolated 'Shamrock Hunts' bring communities together during uncertain times

Social distancing, and quarantines can also be fun.

Parents in neighborhoods across the state have created Facebook groups to encourage community during these uncertain, and isolated times.

The biggest trend?

Shamrock Hunts.

