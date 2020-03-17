Coronavirus Outbreak House Calls: Dr. Theodore Bailey

IS WORKING FOR YOU TO ANSWERYOUR QUESTIONS ABOUT THCORONAVIRUS.

WE ARE JOINEDRIGHT NOW BY DR. THEODOREBAILEY, CHIEF OF THE DIVISIONOF INFECTIOUS DISEASES ATG━━━ C.

What constitutbeing“expose” to COVI━19How close of contact would youhave to have had in order withsomeone who has testipositive to be consideredexposed?

How do I care forsomeone with COVI━19 and keemyself safe?

How long will theCOVI━19 outbreak last?

Wheis it expected to peak?

Hodoes social distancing stopthe spread of COVI━19?

Whyare elderly people at anincreased risk?

What ageconsidered elderlyIN THESE UNCERTAIN T