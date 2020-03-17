Doctors Told To Use Judgment Before Testing

Because of the coronavirus.

There's new information this evening about alabama's guidelines for coronavirus testing.

Today, the state's department of public health said it's easing some restrictions.

If you wanted to get tested for the coronavirus you needed to suffer from a fever, shortness of breath and come in contact with someone who possibly had the virus.

Now the health department is telling doctors to use their best judgement.

Today, i also learned the alabama department of public health is setting up sample or specimen collection sites across the state.

Those samples are then sent to the state or contracted lab for results.

I spoke to one woman with all the symptoms but couldn't get tested because she never came in contact with someone with a confirmed case of coronavirus.

Once the state made the change today, her doctor called her in to start the testing process.

He's decided he does want you tested for coronavirus.

And i said praise the lord finally someone will give me a test.

Debra bell told me they swabbed her nose on both sides as she stayed in her car and a nurse came out in protective gear.

Bell told me her test results should be back in three days.

Right now hospitals and local doctors offices can only collect samples,they cannot test on site.

