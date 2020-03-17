Global  

Small local businesses are adapting to survive COVID-19

Small local businesses are adapting to survive COVID-19

At Old Town Cafe in Covington, that means offering delivery service for the first time.

For Walnut Hills-based clothing brand Originalitees, it means trading the grand opening of their flagship store for a soft opening and a 25% markdown on all online sales.

Recent related news from verified sources

SBA disaster loans could help businesses hit hard by coronavirus

Local businesses impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic may soon have access to disaster...
bizjournals - Published

SBA making loans available to Ohio companies amid coronavirus pandemic

The U.S. Small Business Administration will offer up to $2 million in disaster assistance loans to...
bizjournals - Published


WOWT6News

WOWT 6 News As small business owners, they say ordering carryout and delivery are very important right now to keep them afloat.… https://t.co/HFuevT0cuy 6 hours ago

DrPiersaint

Dr. Tamare Piersaint RT @methodshop: Creative Ways That Small Businesses Are Adapting To #Coronavirus Quarantine Restrictions 🦠💵 #savelocalbusinesses #smallbus… 10 hours ago

accarrino

jon accarrino Here are some creative ways that local businesses are adapting to #Coronavirus quarantine restrictions.… https://t.co/lfp5NfVlXc 10 hours ago

MRichWJLA

Michelle Richardson RT @WMAR2News: Many small businesses are adapting their practices to follow social distancing to keep customers and staff healthy and happy… 10 hours ago

WMAR2News

WMAR-2 News Many small businesses are adapting their practices to follow social distancing to keep customers and staff healthy… https://t.co/LzI5DAIXb0 10 hours ago

Chattwjonathan

Jonathan Hunter RT @nancyscola: It's fascinating to see the way small businesses are adapting to these enormously trying new circumstances. There's a lot o… 12 hours ago

nancyscola

Nancy Scola It's fascinating to see the way small businesses are adapting to these enormously trying new circumstances. There's… https://t.co/HmJ9aFfxdG 13 hours ago

martypreciado

Marty Preciado RT @austratalks: Also - I’m in quarantine and phoned my local butcher/green grocer to place orders and they’re delivering goods to my doors… 15 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

How you can help small Northeast Ohio businesses [Video]

How you can help small Northeast Ohio businesses

Business owners say buy workout classes online, gift cards and tip delivery folks well.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:18Published
How Tucson state of emergency is affecting businesses [Video]

How Tucson state of emergency is affecting businesses

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 01:42Published
