Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > To-go orders provide lifeline to KC restaurants closed due to COVID-19

To-go orders provide lifeline to KC restaurants closed due to COVID-19

Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 01:03s - Published < > Embed
To-go orders provide lifeline to KC restaurants closed due to COVID-19

To-go orders provide lifeline to KC restaurants closed due to COVID-19

Tuesday is the first full day that Kansas City restaurants have closed their dining rooms under the state of emergency order.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SherryLMaher

Sherry Maher RT @kmbc: Orders to go provide lifeline to KC restaurants closed due to COVID-19 https://t.co/kkLcWaAT8t 2 minutes ago

kmbc

KMBC Orders to go provide lifeline to KC restaurants closed due to COVID-19 https://t.co/kkLcWaAT8t 59 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Update: Tri-State Area Restaurants Face Tough Future Without Dine-In Customers [Video]

Coronavirus Update: Tri-State Area Restaurants Face Tough Future Without Dine-In Customers

As governors in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut order all restaurants to switch to take-out and delivery orders only, many are worried their businesses have a hard struggle to make ends meet...

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:19Published
Ohio Governor Orders All Bars And Restaurants To Close [Video]

Ohio Governor Orders All Bars And Restaurants To Close

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine ordered the closure of all bars and restaurants to close for an indefinite amount of time in order to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:31Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.