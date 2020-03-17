Global  

Jared Leto Learns About Coronavirus After 12-Day Retreat, 'Black Widow' Gets Pushed Back & More | THR News

'Black Widow's release pushed back amid the Coronavirus pandemic, AMC Theatres shuts down cinemas across the US, Stephen Colbert films a surprise late show monologue in his bathtub and Jared Leto just found out about C0VID-19.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Disney Pushes Release Date for 'Black Widow' | THR News [Video]

Disney Pushes Release Date for 'Black Widow' | THR News

Disney is pushing the release of Marvel stand-alone Black Widow amid growing concerns around the coronavirus.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:25Published
Coronavirus continues to cause extreme lineups, store employees guard toilet tissue supplies [Video]

Coronavirus continues to cause extreme lineups, store employees guard toilet tissue supplies

With the continued daily concerns over the spread of the covid19 virus, many continue to panic into stocking up on supplies. Yes, this virus is very serious and not to be taken lightly. Local grocery..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:52Published
