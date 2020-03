Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly orders K-12 schools to close for rest of school year now < > Embed Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 01:09s - Published Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly orders K-12 schools to close for rest of school year Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced Tuesday that she was ordering all K-12 schools to close for the remainder of the school year.

0

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly orders K-12 schools to close for rest of school year SCHOOL BOARDS, TO ANNOUNCE I AMORDERING ALL K-12 SCHOOLS TOCLOSE AND CEASE IN PERSONINSTRUCTION FOR THE DURATION OFTHE SCHOOL YEAR.ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICES, SUPPORTFACILITIES MAY REMAIN OPEN FORLIMITED PURPOSES IN CONSULTATIONWITH STATE AND LOCALAUTHORITIES.ONCE THAT ARE THOROUGHLYSANITIZED, SOME BUILDINGS MAY BEREOPENED FOR SMALL GROUPS OFSCHOOL PERSONNEL CHARGED WITHIMPLEMENTING AND PLANNING FORCONTINUOUS LEARNING.THIS DIFFICULT DECISION COMESAFTER CLOSE CONSULTATION WITHEDUCATIONAL PROFESSIONALS HERETODAY THAT REPRESENT LOCALSCHOOL BOARDS, ADMINISTRATORSAND LOCAL TEACHERS.THE THREAT CANNOT BE CONTROLLEDIF SCHOOL BUILDINGS RETURNED TONORMAL OPERATIONS, OR IF THEYRESPOND INCONSISTENTLY WITHINOUR LOCAL COMMUNITIES.UNPRECEDENTED CIRCUMSTANCESTHREATEN THE SAFETY OF OURSTUDENTS AND PROFESSIONALS WHOWORK WITH THEM E





