Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > First day of casino shutdown on the Mississippi Gulf Coast

First day of casino shutdown on the Mississippi Gulf Coast

Video Credit: WXXV - Published
First day of casino shutdown on the Mississippi Gulf Coast

First day of casino shutdown on the Mississippi Gulf Coast

Casino floors and casino properties across the Coast are virtually empty now following the Mississippi Gaming Commission’s decision yesterday to shut down all gaming operations indefinitely.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

First day of casino shutdown on the Mississippi Gulf Coast

Exposures.

- - gaming floors and casino- properties across the - coast are virtually empty now - following the mississippi - gaming commission's decision- yesterday to- shut down all gaming operations- indefinitely.

- today in biloxi, the hard rock- and beau rivage prominently - displayed signs announcing thei- closure to the public.- over at the scarlet pearl in- d'iberville, only security and- i-t - staff remain at the complex and- - - - the casino floor and hotel sit- entirely vacant.- scarlet pearl c-e-o luann pappa- says employees will - be 100 percent compensated, - including the average of tips,- during this shutdown.

- pappas also reiterated that the- commission's decision to shut - down was the correct move, and- while it's an unprecedented - time in the industry, they'll - come back stronger than - ever.

- - "i believe that we will all com out of this - stronger than ever.

You know, - the normal, there's going to be- a new normal, i truly - believe that, but i do think- that all of us will get through- this."

- - - pappas says the shutdown went - smoothly thanks to the- cooperation of both employees - and guests, and that guests - were appreciative of the- shutdown.

- it's still unclear when casinos- will be allowed to




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.