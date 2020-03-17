First day of casino shutdown on the Mississippi Gulf Coast

Exposures.

- - gaming floors and casino- properties across the - coast are virtually empty now - following the mississippi - gaming commission's decision- yesterday to- shut down all gaming operations- indefinitely.

- today in biloxi, the hard rock- and beau rivage prominently - displayed signs announcing thei- closure to the public.- over at the scarlet pearl in- d'iberville, only security and- i-t - staff remain at the complex and- - - - the casino floor and hotel sit- entirely vacant.- scarlet pearl c-e-o luann pappa- says employees will - be 100 percent compensated, - including the average of tips,- during this shutdown.

- pappas also reiterated that the- commission's decision to shut - down was the correct move, and- while it's an unprecedented - time in the industry, they'll - come back stronger than - ever.

- - "i believe that we will all com out of this - stronger than ever.

You know, - the normal, there's going to be- a new normal, i truly - believe that, but i do think- that all of us will get through- this."

- - - pappas says the shutdown went - smoothly thanks to the- cooperation of both employees - and guests, and that guests - were appreciative of the- shutdown.

- it's still unclear when casinos- will be allowed to