Butte County Public Health will now provide daily COVID-19 updates

Butte County Public Health will now provide daily COVID-19 updates

Butte County Public Health will now provide daily COVID-19 updates

Butte County Public Health is now giving daily updates on the coronavirus via social media.

Butte County Public Health will now provide daily COVID-19 updates

Butte county public health is now giving daily updates on the coronavirus-- via social media.

Good afternoon butte county.

This is andy miller, i'm the butte county public health officer, and i'm here to give you kind of a covid-19 check-in in the video dr. miller says that there are still no confirmed cases in butte county.

As of right now-- 15 patients have tested negative for the virus.

Dr. miller said that he has heard worries about*testing kit* from the public-- and he clarified the situation in the video.

There's been concern about test kits, and whether butte county has test kits.

Test kits are not what are used to collect samples and send off tests.

Test kits are sent only to laboratories so they can run those tests.

There are no laboratories in butte county that have the equipment to run the tests, and so we have no test kits in butte county.

Dr. miller also wanted to remind the public that if you are only mildly ill, it is important that you stay home and save tests for those who are more seriously ill.###




