Dollar General Adds Extra Hour For Senior Shoppers 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 01:37s - Published Dollar General Adds Extra Hour For Senior Shoppers Dollar General is opening one hour early and dedicating that time to senior shoppers; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

Recent related news from verified sources Dollar General cuts store hours, dedicates hour to senior shoppers during coronavirus pandemic Dollar General stores will close an hour earlier and will dedicate the first hour each day to senior...

