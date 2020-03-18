Global  

Dollar General Adds Extra Hour For Senior Shoppers

Dollar General Adds Extra Hour For Senior Shoppers

Dollar General Adds Extra Hour For Senior Shoppers

Dollar General is opening one hour early and dedicating that time to senior shoppers; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

Dollar General cuts store hours, dedicates hour to senior shoppers during coronavirus pandemic

Dollar General stores will close an hour earlier and will dedicate the first hour each day to senior...
Reporter Update: Dollar General Dedicating First Hour Of Business To Seniors Amid Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]

Reporter Update: Dollar General Dedicating First Hour Of Business To Seniors Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Starting Tuesday, senior shoppers will be accommodated during the first hour of business at Dollar General store locations; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

