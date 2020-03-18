Global  

Orange County Bans All Public, Private Gatherings - Including Work - Outside Single Household

Orange County officials Tuesday took unprecedented action by banning all public and private gathers beyond those of a single household as jurisdictions across the world grapple with the spread of coronavirus.

