Terrorist Group Advises Its Own To Avoid 'The Land Of The Epidemic'

Business Insider reports ISIS is telling its fighters not to go to Europe and stage attacks.

According to the ISIS newsletter, it's because of the novel coronavirus pandemic there.

The terror group's newsletter calls on militants to "stay away from the land of the epidemic." While ISIS no longer controls a large swath of territory, they're believed to still have as many as 20,000 fighters in parts of Iraq and Syria.

