Vegan BBQ in Texas?!

It smells like BBQ.

It looks like BBQ.

Does it taste like BBQ?

We’re talking about 100% vegan BBQ from Houston Sauce Pit, a food truck that started in January 2020!

Believe it or not, the customers we spoke with said you can’t taste a difference!

Menu items include a beef substitute made from a soy protein, a sausage substitute made from a pea protein and your traditional sides like potato salad, beans, pickles, and onions.

Check out this edition of “Bite-Size” to see why vegan BBQ is making waves in Texas!