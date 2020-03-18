Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Vegan BBQ in Texas?!

Vegan BBQ in Texas?!

Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 03:05s - Published
Vegan BBQ in Texas?!

Vegan BBQ in Texas?!

It smells like BBQ.

It looks like BBQ.

Does it taste like BBQ?

We’re talking about 100% vegan BBQ from Houston Sauce Pit, a food truck that started in January 2020!

Believe it or not, the customers we spoke with said you can’t taste a difference!

Menu items include a beef substitute made from a soy protein, a sausage substitute made from a pea protein and your traditional sides like potato salad, beans, pickles, and onions.

Check out this edition of “Bite-Size” to see why vegan BBQ is making waves in Texas!

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Vegan BBQ in Texas?!

Watch full episodes of Bite Size online at ABC.

Stream Vegan BBQ in Texas?!

Instantly.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

LYPTUS_

𝕱𝖆𝖎𝖙𝖍 (18+) @vegetablehippie Not as disappointing as dating a guy who claims to be vegan but still eats seafood, occasionally m… https://t.co/gtWW67cjLF 5 minutes ago

SNAP_Vegan

Cathy Ⓥ @TOMMYMAC2020 @JohnCornyn It's their culture. Oh, by the way, Trump sends our beef to China to process - then they… https://t.co/8YNJfaEGlS 4 hours ago

Don4ce

D.O.N.A.C.E. (Formerly Project Don) 4 Fast food items that define me! Egg white chicken grill- for a healthy breakfast The impossible whopper - for my… https://t.co/dWaL4mLk5o 12 hours ago

mcmullenwrites

Christina Stay TF Home McMullen @DreamOfFire @PaulaLHarvey Eh, they're only truly bad in the Texas summer. 🤣 Also, apparently my vegan diet is help… https://t.co/iCQwNHTPZO 18 hours ago

LundayEverett

Everett Lunday @DrOakley1689 @SummrWrites Here in Texas the HEB grocery stores have done a marvelous job of keeping the selves rea… https://t.co/kC39sw3b55 1 day ago

realAlexHalsey

Alex Halsey Still thinking about that time in high-school I made my vegan grandmother take me Texas Road House because the girl… https://t.co/h3c3iF5vd3 2 days ago

LoneStarTeacher

Gwendolyn Lewis Blessings for a Tov Chag Matzot!! My vegan Seder plate @ Houston, Texas https://t.co/mhEXx0gcda 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.