Empty Shelves At Stores Due To Coronavirus Fears

Take a look at this .... grocery stores across north alabama with empty shelves!

Some of you have sent our newsroom photos like this over the past 2 weeks.

It's an issue supermarkets are facing nationwide.

Mayor tommy battle and president trump have both asked shoppers to not stockpile items. supermarkets are saying the same.

Waay 31's ashley carter spoke with a spokeswoman for one of the major supermarkets.

She say there's no need to stockpile because there isn't a shortage!

I couldn't take my camera inside the kroger behind me but i did step inside and saw a lot of empty shelves... but i also saw employees at this kroger and other supermarkets i went to today re-stocking food and cleaning items. it's why the spokeswoman for kroger told me she wants emphasize that you shoukd buy what you need, but don't stockpile!

Patricia corbitt: "i was like oh people are really really shopping."

Patricia corbitt came to kroger tuesday to just pick up a few items...she said she couldn't help but notice the empty shelves in some areas of the store patricia corbitt: "a lot of the meat, the milk shelves were empty."

The spokeswoman for kroger melissa eads says that while you may be seeing empty shelves, don't worry.

Melissa eads, phoner graphic: "there is food out there, there is not a food shortage, it's just that the demand that all the retailers have experienced lately as far as the foot traffic and the heavy sales has just depleted the shelves."

She says kroger's never seen a demand like this before.

Melissa eads, phoner graphic: "it's certainly not like anything we've experienced before, you can't compare it to christmas or thanksgiving or any other holiday."

Eads told me right now retailers and suppliers are working to get everything back in stock - and employees trying to get those supplies on the shelves.

But she says customers won't stop seeing some shelves empty until people only buy what they need ... and the demand goes down pamela rickman, shopper: "we keep a grocery list of exactly what we need and we came in to buy just those items and we're finding things that are missing, but we're able to adapt."

Pamela rickman said since her grand-children aren't in school ..

She's had to buy more food... but she says she's only going to get what she needs - and trusts supermarkets are working hard to re- stock.

Pamela rickman, shopper: "we believe being an older generation, the supplies will come in again, so we're not panicked about it at all."

Eads told me the stores have had to change their hours to close earlier in order to allow their employees extra time to clean the stores and re- stock items. she said many supermarkets like kroger are also hiring a lot of employees during this time to meet the increase of demand.

In huntsville ashley carter waay 31