50 New Cases of Coronavirus Reported in L.A. County; Officials Halt Commercial, Residential Evictions Amid Crisis

Los Angeles County is enacting a temporary moratorium on commercial and residential evictions to protect residents and business owners alike from the fallout of the coronavirus crisis as 50 new cases of COVID-19 were announced.

