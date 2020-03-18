North Carolina High School Student Helps Children in the Hospital Decorate Their Rooms

A North Carolina High School student is helping children in the hospital decorate their rooms.



Recent related videos from verified sources Positive coronavirus case confirmed at North County school



A person at Olivenhain Pioneer Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19, but it is unknown if the person is a student. Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 01:54 Published 1 day ago Coronavirus Latest: UT Arlington Student Tests Positive, Plano Reports First Presumptive Case



A University of Texas at Arlington student tested positive for COVID-19, according to the school's president. A patient in Dallas County also is leaving the hospital in "great shape." Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 00:54 Published 3 days ago