Ejército de Salvación ofrece despensas a familias de bajos recursos
El Salvation Army está ofreciendo bolsas de despensas para familias de bajos recursos y estan planeando abrir un centro de distribución.

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Ejército de Salvación ofrece despensas a familias de bajos recursos El salvation army in redding dice que esperan ver a ás familias en los póximos ías pues tambien estan ayudando a familias de bajos recursos. Estaán llenando bolsas de comida que le pueden durar a las familias dos o tres ías. Especialmente de comida no perecedera. El eército de salvacón tambén planea entregar comida a la poblacón de edad avanzada que estan en autoaislamiento. Tambén tienen planes de instalar centros de distribucón, dos en redding y uno en anderson.





