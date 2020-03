Mahomes' foundation donating $100,000 to KCPS lunch programs 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 00:14s - Published Mahomes' foundation donating $100,000 to KCPS lunch programs Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' foundation will donate $100,000 to KCPS lunch programs and 15,000 meals to Harvesters. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Mahomes' foundation donating $100,000 to KCPS lunch programs KITCHEN.CHIEFS QUARTERBACK PATRICKMAHOMES IS HELPING LOCALCHILDREN TWEETING NOT LONG AGOHIS FOUNDATION IS COMMITTING$100,000 TO KANSAS CITY PUBLICSCHOOL PROGRAMS AND OTHERORGANIZATIONS AFFECTED BY THECRIS





You Might Like

Tweets about this