031720 GOV INTVW

Well, we just had ten minutes with him, but we talked a lot about the economy.

### we know the president and financial analysts have said we can expect a recession...if we're not already in one...from our response to the coronavirus.

In kentucky, lawmakers are still working on passing the governor's budget...and state republicans have said they're not sure how to pay for everything beshear wants.

I asked the governor how he's then able to even think about a possible recession.

He said right now, we're showing who we are as americans by working hard to protect each other and we will later rebuild financially...hopefu lly with the federal government's help.

As the governor announces closures to schools and dining in restaurants...many business owners say they understand...but those changes are making them and employees suffer.

The governor has waived the wait period to receive unemployment and the provision that requires you must be looking for work to receive it.

...but the unemployment hotline is often busy and the website has crashed and sometimes been unavailable for two days...just making anxiety worse.

I asked the governor what he's doing to fix it.

"i know our website crashed today.

It's because we have opened up unemployment in a way to help people so please have some patience with us.

We've never seen anything like this before.

We are bringing in new people, new servers l.

We're gonna have more people for that hotline.

I was working on it today."

The governor says people working on unemployment claims will get to everyone.

He c1 3 advised taking a walk, doing something good for your mental health and then coming back to try again.

