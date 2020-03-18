Phoenix, Mesa declare states of emergency, limit restaurant and bar access now < > Embed Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 03:01s - Published Phoenix, Mesa declare states of emergency, limit restaurant and bar access Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego has declared a state of emergency for the city, prompting the immediate closure of bars and moving restaurants to delivery, takeout and drive-thru only, starting at 8 p.m. Tonight. 0

Tweets about this Jack 🌊DemForce2020🇺🇲🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇮🇪 I live in Downtown Phx. It already looks like a ghost town🙄 Phoenix, Mesa declare states of emergency, limit rest… https://t.co/w9MvGIEI58 22 minutes ago Claudia Jordan @scottsdaleazgov When are you going to follow their good example? Phoenix, Mesa declare states of emergency, limit… https://t.co/ZTYMiGmb6y 2 hours ago

