Diggs Traded to Bills

Diggs Traded to Bills
STF crew breaks down the Diggs trade to Buffalo
Vikings set to trade WR Stefon Diggs to Bills

Vikings set to trade WR Stefon Diggs to BillsThe Buffalo Bills are set to acquire wide receiver Stefon Diggs in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings
FOX Sports - Published

Bills trade first-rounder and multiple draft picks to Vikings for Stefon Diggs, per reports

Stefon Diggs is heading to Buffalo
CBS Sports - Published


russbenson

Russell Benson RT @13WHAM: AMAZING REACTION: When Rob Antonucci’s son woke up this morning, he had no idea that the Bills had traded for Stefon Diggs - hi… 4 minutes ago

AMDiPietro8

Ant DiPietro This TB12 madness was so overwhelming, I completely missed Bridgewater to the Panthers, Rivers to the Colts, and Di… https://t.co/wOAVXrDX2r 6 minutes ago

vikingterritory

Vikings Territory #Vikings WR Stefon Diggs gets wish, is traded to Buffalo for multiple picks including reported 2020 1st. Its offici… https://t.co/ifQetgMBQ8 40 minutes ago

MsAFromBK

Ms A from BK RT @NFLResearch: Stefon Diggs: Traded to @Bills (& 7th-Rd Pick) - @Vikings Receive: 2020 1st Rd, 5th Rd, 6th Rd & 2021 4th Rd - 2019: 1,00… 43 minutes ago

enquirer_sports

Sports Enquirer THE BUFFALO BILLS WILL WIN THE AFC EAST IN 2020! Tom Brady: Leaves the Division✌ Stefon Diggs: Traded to Buffalo 👋… https://t.co/n7QMKZ2W1Q 46 minutes ago

dyn0mite44

Allen Jensen @SuicidalTende20 @gkittle46 @JoshAllenQB The bills traded for Stefon DIGGS. 51 minutes ago

schofieldkid249

Esteban Hernandez RT @heatherturman: Farewell, my Vikings crush! I’ll miss you! https://t.co/uMydfyCW5Q 54 minutes ago

NFLResearch

NFL Research Stefon Diggs: Traded to @Bills (& 7th-Rd Pick) - @Vikings Receive: 2020 1st Rd, 5th Rd, 6th Rd & 2021 4th Rd - 201… https://t.co/0DgNSuLemW 54 minutes ago

