First Day Of Coronavirus Shelter-In-Place Leaves San Francisco Streets Eerily Empty

First Day Of Coronavirus Shelter-In-Place Leaves San Francisco Streets Eerily Empty

First Day Of Coronavirus Shelter-In-Place Leaves San Francisco Streets Eerily Empty

Wilson Walker reports on ominous quiet over San Francisco as shelter-in-place order takes effect (3-17-2020)

San Francisco will order a 'shelter in place' until April 7 as the city attempts to contain the coronavirus

San Francisco will order a 'shelter in place' until April 7 as the city attempts to contain the coronavirusThe Bay Area, including San Francisco, will be directed to "shelter in place" until April 7 in an...
A homeless person in Silicon Valley died of the coronavirus Monday, the same day that a 3-week 'shelter in place' was ordered for the San Francisco Bay Area

A homeless person in Silicon Valley died of the coronavirus Monday, the same day that a 3-week 'shelter in place' was ordered for the San Francisco Bay Area· A homeless person in Santa Clara County died Monday from COVID-19, the coronavirus disease. ·...
Coronavirus Tuesday update from San Francisco Mayor London Breed [Video]

Coronavirus Tuesday update from San Francisco Mayor London Breed

San Francisco Mayor London Breed spoke at a news briefing Tuesday on the city's coronavirus response. (3/17/20)

Verily Sets Up Drive-Thru Coronavirus Testing Sites In Santa Clara, San Mateo Counties [Video]

Verily Sets Up Drive-Thru Coronavirus Testing Sites In Santa Clara, San Mateo Counties

You MUST have an appointment to come to one of the drive-thru testing sites. There are two sites: one at the San Mateo County Event Center and the other at the Santa Clara County Fairground. Kiet Do..

