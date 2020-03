Accelerated Urgent Care begins COVID-19 testing

HEALTH ON COFFEE ROAD ANDTOMORROW THEY WILL BE OPENING ABRAND NEW SIDE OF THEIRFACILITY FOR COVID 19 TESTING.NOW WHEN YOU COME HERE YOUWILL STOP RIGHT HERE AT THEFIRST RED TENT AND THEY WILLBEGIN THE PRESCREENING PROCESS.SO TAKINGTEMPERATURES AND ASKING A SERIESOF QUESTIONS...IF STAFF BELIEVES THAT A PATIENTNEEDS FURTHER EXAMINATIONTHEN PATIENTS WILL GO TO ASECOND TENT WHERE AN INTAKEPROCESS WILL HAPPEN AND PATIENTSWILL RECEIVE A WRISTBAND AND STAY IN THEIR VEHICLESUNTIL THEY ARE CALLED BY STAFFUP GO INSIDE.

ONCE INSIDE ROOMSLIKE THIS MORE SCREENING WILLTAKE PLACE AND EXAMS LIKERESPIRATORY TESTS WILLHAPPEN.NOW THESE RESPIRATORY RESULTSCOULD TAKE UP TO 3DAYS SO PATIENTS ARE ADVISED TOSELF QUARANTINE UNTIL RESULTSARE IN.

IF YOU TEST POSITIVETHEN YOU ARE ADVISED TO STAYSELF QUARANTINED.

UNTIL FURTHERINSTRUCTIONS.

NOW THESE ARE WHATTHE TESTS LOOK LIKE AND THEY ARENASALSWABS.SO TOMORROW THIS FACILITY WILLBE OPEN AT 8AM AND YOU DON'TNEED AN APPOINTMENT YOU CANDRIVE UP AND THEY WILLSCREEN YOU AT THIS LOCATION.REPORTING LIVE IN BAKERSFIELDI'M ALEX BELL FOR 23ABC NEWSCONNECTING YOU.MAYOR KAREN GOH MEETING WITHOFFICIALS FROM HOUCHIN