Illinois Election Night

Good good evening to you... and thanks for joining us on this illinois primary election night.

We continue closely monitoring the impact of co-vid-19 in our area.

But first, we want to take a look at the latest election results.

Many people are watching the race for the "democratic" nomination for president.

The two contenders ... are senator bernie sanders, and former vice president joe biden.

With five percent reporting, national outlets have called illinois for biden.

Several other candidates were on the ballot in illinois when the ballots were finalized.

However, nationally... biden and sanders remain.

A u-s senator representing illinois hopes to keep his seat.

Five republicans are vying to face "incumbent dick durbin" in the general election in november.

Here's a look at where those republicans stand with 24 percent reporting.

"mark curran, junior" is leading with 45-percent.

"tom tarter" and "casey chlebek" are the bottom two contenders.

"peggy hubbard" is in second place at 21 percent... followed by "robert marshall" the 15-th congressional district in illinois will see a new representative this year.

Republican john shimkus is not seeking re-election.

Four republicans are looking to take his seat.

Mary miller appears to be on top.

Meanwhile ... for the democrats erika weaver is leading at this point.

Now we turn to the race for "illinois state senator in the 55th district."

Darren bailey and jeffrey fleming are vying to take the seat.

Republican dale righter currently holds this seat.

Bailey is well ahead with ten percent reporting.

He's been the 55th district senator since 20-03.

There was "no one" running to be the democratic nomination.

Meanwhile -- marshall illinois had a referendum to vote on this election.

Residents could decide if they want recreational marijuana sold within city limits.

News 10's sarah lehman went out to talk with people who were voting.

She has more on the referendum.

Rondrell... as we all know -- since january first -- recreational marijuana is legal in the state of illinois.

This referendum was all about whether or not residents wanted it to be sold within city limits.

Only 5 precints are voting on this referendum.

All 5 have their votes counted.

With 985 people voting.

49 percent or 487 people voted for it meanwhile 50 percent or 498 people voted against it.

Meaning that referendum did not pass in marshall today.

When i was out at the polls earlier today -- many people i talked to said they did want this to go through.

Some said it would bring more money to the city.

Others said since it's already legal in the state they didn't see a problem.

I think it's a good idea i think it will bring in a lot of revune for our small town and then that money can be put towards things that we need so i think it's a good idea /// some people don't want it i've seen pros and cons and i dont know which is best but it's legalized now so i don't see any reason that they shouldn't have it."

Obviously a very tight race there.

Just a 12 vote difference.

But we should point out poll workers saw a slow day today.

Only 39 percent of registered voters actually came out to vote.

I did reach out to the mayor of marshall to see how he things this will or will not impact the city.

He was not available for comment at the time.

Reporting live in the newsroom.

I'm sarah lehman news 10 back to you.

People in oblong, people in back to you.

Lehman news 10 back to you.

People in oblong, people in back to you.

People in oblong, illinois also voted on a marijuana referendum.

With all precincts 58 percent voted to prohibit cannabis