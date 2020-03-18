Global  

Baker: No Shelter-In-Place Order For Massachusetts

Baker: No Shelter-In-Place Order For Massachusetts

Baker: No Shelter-In-Place Order For Massachusetts

Gov.

Charlie Baker and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said there are no plans to enact a shelter-in-place.

WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod reports.

