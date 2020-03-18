Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Food City Shortages

Food City Shortages

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published < > Embed
Food City Shortages

Food City Shortages

Food City CEO Steve Smith addresses shortages, new hours, how they are beefing up and "the toilet paper thing."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

spacedrivefilms

Jason RT @wdefnews12: Food City CEO Steve Smith has a candid conversation about grocery shortages, what's still scare, and how he's fixing them.… 1 hour ago

wdefnews12

News 12 Now Food City CEO Steve Smith has a candid conversation about grocery shortages, what's still scare, and how he's fixin… https://t.co/4Hzkf9t4hV 1 hour ago

ChelleMGFan

Chelle RT @news5wcyb: Food City CEO Steve Smith says more than 187 trucks have delivered more than 220,000 cases of supplies in the past day to co… 2 hours ago

ABCTriCities

ABC Tri-Cities RT @WJHL11: Food City CEO talks shortages, sanitation and the changing landscape of the supermarket industry https://t.co/Yfo8OoUPF6 4 hours ago

WJHL11

WJHL Food City CEO talks shortages, sanitation and the changing landscape of the supermarket industry https://t.co/Yfo8OoUPF6 4 hours ago

atavroseeb

Eh RT @realoverheardla: “I’m worried about food shortages down the road.” “The whole city could be intermittent fasting.” 4 hours ago

RachelGooch3

Rachel Gooch RT @Urylle: Walmart = martial law spelt backwards. RFID MICROCHIPS are coming to a city near U What happens when... The central banks shut… 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Will Not Stop Food Pantries' Mission Of Aid [Video]

Coronavirus Will Not Stop Food Pantries' Mission Of Aid

The city institution is affected by staff shortages like any other business confronting the coronavirus restrictions but continues to serve those most vulnerable even in the best of times. CBS2's Cory..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:56Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.