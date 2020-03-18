Global  

Kevin Durant Among 4 Nets Players To Test Positive For Coronavirus

Kevin Durant Among 4 Nets Players To Test Positive For Coronavirus

Kevin Durant Among 4 Nets Players To Test Positive For Coronavirus

​Although the league didn't name the affected players, Durant confirmed his diagnosis to The Athletic.

Kevin Durant among Nets players to test positive for coronavirus

There are now seven NBA players who have tested positive for the virus.
Coronavirus: New York City mayor Bill de Blasio calls out NBA teams for getting tested before 'critically ill'

Kevin Durant and three Brooklyn Nets players tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday
