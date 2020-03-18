Global  

Colorado salon workers seek government help in wake of coronavirus-related closures

Colorado salon workers seek government help in wake of coronavirus-related closures

Colorado salon workers seek government help in wake of coronavirus-related closures

Colorado Gov.

Jared Polis on Monday announced measures to help people whose livelihoods have been affected by the novel coronavirus while asking Coloradans to practice social distancing to mitigate the further spread of COVID-19.

Salon workers, however, feel they have little recourse.

