Teddy Bridgewater to sign with Panthers

Not enough money to go around in the Saints quarterback room, leading to the departure of backup QB Teddy Bridgewater to NFC South rival Panthers.

January.- - unfortunately... not enough - money to go around, in the- saints quarterback room...- leading to the departure- of back-up q-b teddy- bridgewater... to the n-f-c - south - rival panthers.

- and it's certainly a good move,- for bridgewater... who's agreed- to- a three-year... 63-million- dollar deal... with carolina.

- he earned that payday during hi- call to action, in 20-19... - guiding - the black and gold, to a perfec- 5-0 record... while - drew brees was sidelined, with- an injured thumb.

- this move re-unites bridgewater- with first-year - offensive coordinator joe - brady... fresh off his national- championship, with l-s-u... - following



