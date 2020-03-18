Teddy Bridgewater to sign with Panthers

January.- - unfortunately... not enough - money to go around, in the- saints quarterback room...- leading to the departure- of back-up q-b teddy- bridgewater... to the n-f-c - south - rival panthers.

- and it's certainly a good move,- for bridgewater... who's agreed- to- a three-year... 63-million- dollar deal... with carolina.

- he earned that payday during hi- call to action, in 20-19... - guiding - the black and gold, to a perfec- 5-0 record... while - drew brees was sidelined, with- an injured thumb.

- this move re-unites bridgewater- with first-year - offensive coordinator joe - brady... fresh off his national- championship, with l-s-u... - following