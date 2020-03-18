Local grocery stores face high demand

Stores are slashing hours or shutting down altogether as certain supplies fly off the shelves.

Action news now reporter kristian lopez shows us how retailers are working to provide what you need -- without contributing to the spread of disease.

I'm here at food maxx ((this is what it looks like right now, describe surroundings)) they don't have plans to close anytime soon but are working to keep the store extra clean.

Public affairs manager, victoria castro says they increased the frequency and intensity of the cleaning inside the store - focusing on surfaces, shopping carts and check stands.

She adds- they're limiting the number of high demand products customers can purchase.... to ensure access to as many people as possible.

One woman told me she was frustrated because she did not find everything she needed... this is not normal, its a crazy time we are living in so im not sure what to do.// i figure its gonna slow down people are just a little panicked right now but it'll be fine...it'll be good" food maxx says its working around the clock to replenish shelves as quickly as possible.

They say - if an item is not on the shelf- shoppers should try back the next day because they are pushing products out of the warehouse as quickly as possible... they also told me - they are hiring hundreds of new employees across the state to keep up with the demand.

As of right now - the hours here at food maxx are still the same.

I will be stopping by raley's - to see how they are handling the high demand.

Live in chico kristian lopez action news now coverage you can count on.

### we have no reports yet of any grocery store shutting down indefinitely.#