Harley Quinn Birds of Prey movie behind the scenes - Birds of a Feather Featurette 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 08:31s - Published Harley Quinn Birds of Prey movie behind the scenes - Birds of a Feather Featurette Harley Quinn Birds of Prey movie - Birds of a Feather Featurette The team behind #HarleyQuinnBirdsOfPrey talk about the film's origins, behind-the-scenes camaraderie, and director #CathyYan and star #MargotRobbie's vision for Harley's first standalone feature. Plot synopsis: After splitting with the Joker, Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) finds herself the #1 target of Gotham's criminal underwold. But, to save young Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) from evil crime lord, Roman Sionis (Ewan McGregor), she'll have to join forces with superheroes Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez). 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this The Nerds of Color Or check out what we learned from our #BirdsofPrey set visit last year #BOPxNOC https://t.co/2vLc2Sa5Te https://t.co/jbCQlJ5oSf 4 seconds ago J3FF_T_M RT @WarnerBrosCA: Gotham City has a Harley Quinn on the loose. See her and the Birds in action when you own Birds of Prey on Digital NOW! #… 36 seconds ago angel RT @CathyYan: If you haven’t heard enough from me, had good chat w ⁦@ditzkoff⁩ ⁦@nytimes⁩ https://t.co/O2IAZxvoJy 1 minute ago くま博士 🐻🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈 RT @Polygon: People overlooked Birds of Prey in theaters. But people can now catch Harley Quinn’s underappreciated team-up movie in the com… 3 minutes ago amelia🎢 RT @mostlybree: OKAY TWITTER! I am doing this! Tonight, at 9pm EST, 6pm PST: Romancelandia (and friends) watch BIRDS OF PREY! #HEA4BOP I… 4 minutes ago ✨ally jaswaye✨ me, smashing through your front door in a full hazmat suit: stream birds of prey and the fantabulous emancipation of one harley quinn (2020) 6 minutes ago Jessica Blake 💕 RT @Kevin_Church: Good interview with Cathy Yan about the Harley Quinn movie's reception and digital push. /https://t.co/H8jpxEvDVr 7 minutes ago luis My ★★½ review of Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on Letterboxd https://t.co/jvXm4sctn3 7 minutes ago