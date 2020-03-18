Harley Quinn Birds of Prey movie behind the scenes - Birds of a Feather Featurette

Harley Quinn Birds of Prey movie - Birds of a Feather Featurette
The team behind #HarleyQuinnBirdsOfPrey talk about the film's origins, behind-the-scenes camaraderie, and director #CathyYan and star #MargotRobbie's vision for Harley's first standalone feature.
Plot synopsis: After splitting with the Joker, Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) finds herself the #1 target of Gotham's criminal underwold.
But, to save young Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) from evil crime lord, Roman Sionis (Ewan McGregor), she'll have to join forces with superheroes Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez).