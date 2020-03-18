Global  

BLACK AND WHITE STRIPES The Juventus Story movie

BLACK AND WHITE STRIPES The Juventus Story Movie Trailer - Narrated by F.

Murray Abraham.

- Plot synopsis: Set against the backdrop of ‘the beautiful game’, Black and White Stripes tells the epic story of Italy’s legendary Agnelli family and the globally beloved soccer club Juventus F.C., as they set out to capture an elusive gold star in order to avert annihilation.

As the inspirational journey unfolds the ﬁlm weaves in game-changers from their heart wrenching legacy — revealing a unique and profound passion.

On and off the ﬁeld it’s love, war and breathtaking cinema as the Black and Whites power through one of sports most exhilarating come-backs of all time.

Narrated by F.

Murray Abraham.

