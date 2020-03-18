MVHS conference addressing concerns

Driving or crashes ahead but now they're being used to distribute an urgent public health message.

M-v-hs called a news conference today to reinforce its visitor restrictions and remind people not to walk in to the e-r with symptoms... cacall you doctor first.

The president and ceo also addressing some concerns.

News channel demand for hospital beds in new yok state could outstrip current andacity by tens of thousands.

Nce, the president and ceo of m-v-h-s says usce is not an issue.

She says the two main oriorities are supplies...and people.

G"by people i mean i'm talking about all the health care workers who are caring for patients and may get sick themselves" many people right now are feeling anxious... worried about the unknown as this situation changes every day.

For health care providers, their concerns are making sure they are able to help those that become infected as the virus continues to spread.

"we are concerned about the long hours and stress our health care workers are placed under at times line these."

Governor cuomo says hospitals across the state could see an issue with capacity... but for mvhs, the s line these."

Governor cuomo says hospitals across the state could see an issue with capacity... but for mvhs, the concern is labor.

"we have a lot of buildings in this community.

Space is not an issue for us .

It's the labor to take care of the patients" another focus -- supplies.

Mvhs is looking to the county and the state for help.

"we know that ifif our list of needs to the county and ask them to please be an advocate for us in our county" "we are checking our inventory on a regular basis and asking for help across the state" they're asking you to keep calm... but keep in mind, this is a marathon... not a sprint.

"it is important for everyone to know that we are following what is .

But keep in mind, this is a marathon... not a sprint.

"it is important for everyone to know that we are following what is best knowledged and practiced at this twe will get through this."."

Veryonrom a community standpoint, from a health standpoint, from a healthcare standpoint - we will get through this."

Veryone to know that we are fol the hospital is taking names of staff members who can