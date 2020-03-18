Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Joe Biden > Joe Biden calls for unity amid coronavirus outbreak

Joe Biden calls for unity amid coronavirus outbreak

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:41s - Published < > Embed
Joe Biden calls for unity amid coronavirus outbreak

Joe Biden calls for unity amid coronavirus outbreak

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks about the coronavirus outbreak and how the U.S. is responding.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Joe Biden calls for unity amid coronavirus outbreak

Biden called for unity during his address, urging everyone to look after their neighbours and the elderly and added "tackling this pandemic is a national emergency, akin to fighting a war.

" "We need to put politics aside and work together as Americans, the coronavirus doesn't care if you're a Democrat or a Republican, it will not discriminate on national origin, race, gender, or your zip code." He also echoed health professionals' advice about the imporance of social distancing and gave his condolences to those who have lost a family member to the virus, "to keep your social distance, to slow this spread of this virus, this pandemic has impact every aspect of our lives and every aspect of this campaign, but most of all my heart goes out to those who have lost a loved one, to those who ahve contracted the virus."



Recent related news from verified sources

Joe Biden calls for unity after big wins in Michigan, three other states

Joe Biden scored decisive primary victories in Michigan and three other states on Tuesday, taking a...
Reuters India - Published Also reported by •Delawareonline


Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden cancel rallies over coronavirus outbreak

Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders are battling out for six states in today’s primary but the coronavirus...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •Japan Today



You Might Like


Tweets about this

One_News_Page

One News Page Joe Biden calls for unity amid coronavirus outbreak: https://t.co/ylxCTAzbpm #CoronavirusOutbreak #JoeBiden 42 minutes ago

ShiffrinJoyce

Joyce Shiffrin Biden calls testing failure ‘colossal,’ Sanders calls for unity and health care access in coronavirus speeches… https://t.co/kBULgvk9xU 4 days ago

davidjones720

David Jones Biden calls testing failure ‘colossal,’ Sanders calls for unity and health care access in coronavirus speeches - Th… https://t.co/t0nk2PRiZK 5 days ago

PatHawkeye

Pat O'Neill RT @kayakendall: Biden calls testing failure ‘colossal,’ Sanders calls for unity and health care access in coronavirus speeches https://t.c… 5 days ago

AndrewOHazard

Andrew Hazard Biden calls testing failure ‘colossal,’ Sanders calls for unity and health care access in coronavirus speeches. https://t.co/bU09Wrw49S 5 days ago

TownCommittee

FOXBOROUGH DEMOCRATIC TOWN COMMITTEE Biden calls testing failure ‘colossal,’ Sanders calls for unity and health care access in coronavirus speeches… https://t.co/BXpF8NBgTf 5 days ago

thepowerofmeow

🌹The one with the Ⓥ save the🐬🐋 🦈 Biden calls testing failure ‘colossal,’ Sanders calls for unity and health care access in coronavirus speeches https://t.co/pvfKUPeToi 5 days ago

GlobeKPD

Kevin Paul Dupont Biden calls testing failure ‘colossal,’ Sanders calls for unity and health care access in coronavirus speeches… https://t.co/4av2SEZrdx 5 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Poll Reveals Which Candidate Democrats Trust More In A Crisis [Video]

Poll Reveals Which Candidate Democrats Trust More In A Crisis

New polls reveal most voters in Democratic presidential contests in three states on Tuesday chose Joe Biden over Bernie Sanders. Reuters reports the polls found seven of 10 voters in Florida and six of..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:34Published
Joe Biden Has Reportedly Started Getting Secret Service Protection [Video]

Joe Biden Has Reportedly Started Getting Secret Service Protection

Joe Biden has reportedly started getting protection from the US Secret Service.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:35Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.