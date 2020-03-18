Joe Biden calls for unity amid coronavirus outbreak

Biden called for unity during his address, urging everyone to look after their neighbours and the elderly and added "tackling this pandemic is a national emergency, akin to fighting a war.

" "We need to put politics aside and work together as Americans, the coronavirus doesn't care if you're a Democrat or a Republican, it will not discriminate on national origin, race, gender, or your zip code." He also echoed health professionals' advice about the imporance of social distancing and gave his condolences to those who have lost a family member to the virus, "to keep your social distance, to slow this spread of this virus, this pandemic has impact every aspect of our lives and every aspect of this campaign, but most of all my heart goes out to those who have lost a loved one, to those who ahve contracted the virus."