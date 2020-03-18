Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx Defeats 3 Challengers In Democratic Primary Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:38s - Published 3 weeks ago Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx Defeats 3 Challengers In Democratic Primary Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx won her bid for a second term on Tuesday, easily defeating three challengers, despite a yearlong controversy over her office's handling of the Jussie Smollett case overshadowing her efforts to reform the office. CBS 2's Dana Kozlov reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this