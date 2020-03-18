Global  

DuPage County Nursing Home On Lockdown Due To Coronavirus

DuPage County Nursing Home On Lockdown Due To Coronavirus

DuPage County Nursing Home On Lockdown Due To Coronavirus

Twenty-two people have tested positive for coronavirus at the Chateau Nursing and Rehab facility in Willowbrook.

CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports.

King County health officials confirm 10 long-term care facilities have had coronavirus cases

King County public health officials confirmed Tuesday that residents or employees at 10 nursing homes...
Seattle Times - Published


swlucas420

Biscuits&Holes https://t.co/sUKM0kZQkX DuPage County nursing home in Illinois is on lock down. Patients & workers have… https://t.co/hozYnsqzJU 22 minutes ago

JanaLu3

Jana Lu RT @Katlyn_eSmith: DuPage County health officials say 200 test kits have been provided to a Willowbrook nursing home associated with 22 new… 26 minutes ago

breitinet

LBreezy 💜 LWYRUP This is an eight minute walk from my home #COVIDー19 #coronavirus #Chicago #realhousewivesofburrridge https://t.co/9lKXxHaHLv 41 minutes ago

accounthaver

ak RT @samjcharles: A 61-year-old woman from Auburn Gresham was the state's first COVID-19-related death. Patricia Frieson died on Monday, two… 50 minutes ago

OhSoFabShan

QueenShan👑 😢 RT @samjcharles: A 61-year-old woman from Auburn Gresham was the state's first COVID-19-related death. Patricia F… https://t.co/TLuOjePqwE 1 hour ago

MayIrmamay14

IM ex-GOP🍑no DM RT @soychicka: I have reason to believe this won't be the last. https://t.co/cjxh07yM9r 2 hours ago

juhharvey

Judy Harvey RT @Chronicle_Media: DuPage County officials in suburban Chicago on Tuesday said there are now 22 confirmed cases of #coronavirus at a long… 2 hours ago

Chronicle_Media

Chronicle Media LLC DuPage County officials in suburban Chicago on Tuesday said there are now 22 confirmed cases of #coronavirus at a l… https://t.co/Q6t49FLhVD 2 hours ago


First Coronavirus Death In North Texas Confirmed [Video]

First Coronavirus Death In North Texas Confirmed

An Arlington nursing home resident has died of coronavirus Tarrant County confirmed Tuesday night.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:27Published
Arlington Nursing Home Resident Dies Of Coronavirus [Video]

Arlington Nursing Home Resident Dies Of Coronavirus

Tarrant County confirmed the first coronavirus-related death in North Texas on Tuesday.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:06Published
