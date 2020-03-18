‘Big Brother’ Housemates Still Unaware of Coronavirus Outbreak 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Celebrity Wire - Duration: 00:56s - Published Here's the story.

Big Brother housemates have no idea about coronavirus outbreak
They are some of the last people in the world still in the dark

Hull Daily Mail - Published 17 hours ago



Coronavirus: German Big Brother contestants to be told about pandemic
Until now the Big Brother housemates in Germany have been unaware about the global pandemic.

BBC News - Published 20 hours ago







