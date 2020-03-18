Changes to unemployment compensation rules

New information -- if you're unable to work because of the coronavirus - you could be eligible for unemployment benefits.

On monday, the alabama department of labor announced it is changing unemployment compensation rules so people who are sick, or caring for someone who is, can file a claim.

Elaine dickson/ christian women's job corps "i think it's great that the government is providing this cushion for the people who have lost their jobs."

Elaine dickson works with the christian women's job corps in north alabama... she helps women find jobs... and says she was happy to hear about unemployment benefits for people impacted by the coronavirus.

"i think some of them may have been affected by this."

Dickson says she's worried the positions she usually helps fill - may get cut if the economy slows down because of coronavirus.

"it tends to be the jobs that are kind of the entry-level jobs that go first when this happens.

And others are in industries that are already being impacted by the virus.

"some of our ladies have administrative type positions, some of them are working in the restaurant business."

The alabama department of labor states you can file for unemployment benefits if: you are laid off or sent home without pay because of coronavirus concerns, if you are quarantined by a doctor, if you are diagnosed with the coronavirus or if you're caring for a family member who has the virus.

Dickson tells me she hopes people take advantage of the benefits offered.

"maintain a positive attitude throughout all of this and to just keep their options open."

The department of labor outlines that if you are getting paid to work from home or receiving sick or vacation leave - you're not eligible for unemployment benefits.

If you need to - you can begin filing a