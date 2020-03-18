Homemade Hand Sanitizer

To the eár á call your dentist.

Look everywhere: amazon... grocery or retail stores... you can't find hand sanitizer.

So what is a person to do?

Kimt news 3 met with one crafty resident who showed us how he made his own hand sanitizer.

The ingredients involved rubbing alcohol... and aloe gel or glycerin .

Pour them into a bowl and mix them with a whisk to turn it into a gel.

Then you can pour the ingredients "here's something to kind of fall back on, it's not ideal but in a pinch, do what you can.

I kind of think of it as in the winter time, it's really cold, you don't have your coat handy but you got a sweater.

You put on a sweater, it's better than something."

According to mayo clinic's website... it's generally best to wash hands with soap and water to kill germs... but using hand sanitizers are a good alternative as long as it contains 60 percent alcohol.