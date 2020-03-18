Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Homemade Hand Sanitizer

Homemade Hand Sanitizer

Video Credit: KIMT - Published < > Embed
Homemade Hand Sanitizer
Making your own at home
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Homemade Hand Sanitizer

To the eár á call your dentist.

Look everywhere: amazon... grocery or retail stores... you can't find hand sanitizer.

So what is a person to do?

Kimt news 3 met with one crafty resident who showed us how he made his own hand sanitizer.

The ingredients involved rubbing alcohol... and aloe gel or glycerin .

Pour them into a bowl and mix them with a whisk to turn it into a gel.

Then you can pour the ingredients "here's something to kind of fall back on, it's not ideal but in a pinch, do what you can.

I kind of think of it as in the winter time, it's really cold, you don't have your coat handy but you got a sweater.

You put on a sweater, it's better than something."

According to mayo clinic's website... it's generally best to wash hands with soap and water to kill germs... but using hand sanitizers are a good alternative as long as it contains 60 percent alcohol.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

RMcardsfan

JMACK We made homemade hand sanitizer and it’s bomb. Way better than the store bought stuff. 1 cup of aloe Vera and 2 cu… https://t.co/Fxhlacdu5g 7 minutes ago

mamazfavourite

Lucy RT @IkuenobeJulius: Homemade hand sanitizer. #CoronavirusOutbreak #CoronaVirusUpdate #CoronaVirusNigeria https://t.co/xxNUSPYXeu 8 minutes ago

IkuenobeJulius

Ehiz Homemade hand sanitizer. #CoronavirusOutbreak #CoronaVirusUpdate #CoronaVirusNigeria https://t.co/xxNUSPYXeu 9 minutes ago

desfventes

JRF 👼🏽❤️ my girls making homemade hand sanitizer 😌 15 minutes ago

Resistette1

Resistette @icumwhenucry Because I take seriously social distancing, I found a small business that delivers. They make vodka a… https://t.co/fNVd6wmKUK 17 minutes ago

JorgeEliudVela2

Jorge Eliud Velazquez Vidales RT @RLrunescapeGF: got my gloves, a mask, and a handy dandy homemade hand sanitizer wish me luck https://t.co/OoLo1Jl4lp 17 minutes ago

Astraea_Styx

🐺I just want everything to get better 💗 RT @snopes: CLAIM: A homemade hand sanitizer made with Tito's Vodka can be used to fight the new coronavirus. RATING: ❌ False https://t.co… 21 minutes ago

Alex2Akande

Alexander II 🇳🇬x🇨🇲 1/4 cup Aloe vera + 3/4 cup rubbing alcohol = homemade hand sanitizer. https://t.co/FtFJdarGzH 21 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Amazon seller who stockpiled 17,700 bottles of hand sanitizer [Video]

Amazon seller who stockpiled 17,700 bottles of hand sanitizer

CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE — Matt Colvin, an Amazon seller from Tennessee bought 17,700 bottles of hand sanitizer, ready to exploit and profit from a pandemic. After the first fatality of the..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:51Published
When and how was the world's first hand sanitizer invented:Watch | Oneindia News [Video]

When and how was the world's first hand sanitizer invented:Watch | Oneindia News

BEFORE HAND SANITIZER WAS EVEN AROUND PEOPLE KNEW THAT ALCOHOL COULD STERILIZE. ANCIENT EGYPTIANS USED ALCOHOL TO TREAT EYE INFECTIONS 5,000 YEARS AGO. BY 1930'S ETHANOL WAS THE PREFERRED SKIN..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:28Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.