Holcomb part 3

Health care.

Jh: the cost of health care.

Whether it be stepping into an emergency room, a doctor's visit or prescription drugs, it is crippling hoosier families; having to decide between putting food on the table and maybe that lifesaving drug.

How does the state step in to regulate the industry?

What can you do?

Eh: we do have a hybrid health care plan here, hip 2.0 that is primarily targeted for folks that you just described; over 400,000.

It was set up, designed to not be a permanent landing spot for folks insurance, but a temporary one.

Meaning, once you get attached to permanent insurance then you are off on your way.

But also, this may sound simplistic, but also the key is to get those very same folks attached to a skill set that will fill the jobs that are all around them, right now.

I mentioned that 92,000.

Right now, you can go to an icc app, indiana career connections app, and you can see all 92,000 jobs and where they are, how much they pay, what the prerequisites are before you even interview.

We are trying to attach people to their maximum potential and that requires obtaining those skills so they can afford; whether employer does or they can afford insurance that is available right now.

Jh: in most cases, yes, but what about people with diabetes?

The cost of that insulin drug just keeps going up even with insurance.

Eh: you are right and we are putting an emphasis on how can we make sure we are being transparent, that we have a database that shows, what costs, where in the state of indiana.

That is a step in the right direction.

This is another example of we have to keep chipping away and chipping




