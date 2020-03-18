Global  

Firefighters and Police talk COVID-19 safety

Firefighters and Police talk COVID-19 safety
Firefighters and Police talk COVID-19 safety
Firefighters and Police talk COVID-19 safety

Of indianapolis.

While many have been asked to work from home, emergency responders don't have that luxury.because of that they're taking extra steps to make sure they don't get covid-19 and to make sure you don't get it either.fox 55's jentill neal talked to police and firefighters about what they're doing.

Jentill?hunter, both police and fire are keeping a close eye on the cdc recommendations.because a lot of what they do requires being close to people, they are making sure everything is extra clean and implementing social distancing.

First responders are some of the people more at risk of contracting covid-19- now they have to act fast to not only save a person in trouble but themselves.>03:06:59-03:07:17 "we can't close our doors.

We still respond no matter what.

We also can't pick and choose the places we're going to go to.

We still have to enter that home and treat that patient and if that means we have six to ten responders working a cardiac arrest, we have to be in there in full precautions at all time."it's not a job they can do from home.

So officers and firefighters say they clean up after every call and try their best to keep space between who they help.

But borne says you have to do what you have to.> 03:04:09-03:04:27"with covid-19 being here, kinda being a slight game changer for us.

We're looking out for us as well as the patients.

Some of those things include what we call a six foot accessment where we will be six foot away from the patient."both are working with dispatchers to find out if a caller has symptoms of the virus before they arrive.fort wayne police are asking officers to keep their distance when possible.

> 00:01:56-00:02:03"we instructed our officers to have people who want reports to come out of their home or outside of their business to make those reports."police are also riding with more safety equipment.&lt;sofia rosales- 00:02:38-00:02:50"we have safety equipment, masks, gloves, plenty of hand sanitizer at this point.

We're looking into doing what we do, but we want to ensure the public that we are trying our best to keep them safe as well as ourselves safe."

Now if you have to call 911 don't be surprised if the dispatcher asks you some questions first -- like if you have a fever -- cough or sore throat.

They will then pass that information on to the first responders before they arrive -- allowing them to be prepared.

Reporting live jentill neal... fox 55 news.




