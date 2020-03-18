Restaurants, bars, beaches in Boca Raton closed due to coronavirus 3 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:56s - Published Restaurants, bars, beaches in Boca Raton closed due to coronavirus As the waves crashed ashore at Bark Beach in Boca Raton, the Koolik family ventured out Tuesday night to relax and take a break from isolating inside their home. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Restaurants, bars, beaches in Boca Raton closed due to coronavirus SIT EMPTY AFTER THE GOVERNORORDERED THEM TO CLOSE FOR THENEXT MONTH. IN BOCA RATON -THE CORONAVIRUS ALSO FORCINGTHE CITY TO ANNOUNCE MORESAFETY MEASURES. AS WPTVNEWSCHANNEL 5S RYAN HUGHESEXPLAINS...THAT INCLUDESCLOSING ALL CITY BEACHES.<<





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Stuart restaurants cutting back, seeing fewer customers because of coronavirus



Bars and nightclubs in Florida served their last call on Tuesday evening and will stay closed for 30 days in the midst of coronavirus concerns. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 02:18 Published now Preview of race for mayor in Boca Raton



The Boca Raton mayoral race pits incumbent Scott Singer versus real estate Bernard Korn. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:27 Published 5 hours ago