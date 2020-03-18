Global  

Phoenix declares state of emergency, restrictions begin tonight

Phoenix declares state of emergency, restrictions begin tonight

Phoenix declares state of emergency, restrictions begin tonight

Phoenix has declared a state of emergency, with restrictions beginning tonight at bars and restaurants.

Phoenix, Mesa declare states of emergency, limit restaurant and bar access [Video]

Phoenix, Mesa declare states of emergency, limit restaurant and bar access

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego has declared a state of emergency for the city, prompting the immediate closure of bars and moving restaurants to delivery, takeout and drive-thru only, starting at 8 p.m...

