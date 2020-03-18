Global  

Woodland Hills Pub Struggles Due To Coronavirus-Related Closures

Woodland Hills Pub Struggles Due To Coronavirus-Related Closures

Woodland Hills Pub Struggles Due To Coronavirus-Related Closures

It might be St.

Patrick's Day, but Pickwick Pub in Woodland Hills was struggling Tuesday to keep its doors open as increased restrictions on gatherings and service in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic continued.

