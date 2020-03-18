Global  

Parents Adjust To Teaching Children From Home

Parents Adjust To Teaching Children From Home

Parents Adjust To Teaching Children From Home

As children around the country continue to learn from home amid school closures, parents are adjusting to the new structure and their role as teacher.

Recent related news from verified sources

Parents keep children at home despite Australian schools remaining open

Concerns have been raised over the government's decision to keep schools across the country open...
SBS - Published

Anger mounts over UK government's decision to keep schools open

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced a backlash on Monday over his decision to keep schools...
Reuters - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Parents thinking ahead on ways to keep children learning while school is closed [Video]

Parents thinking ahead on ways to keep children learning while school is closed

Florida public schools are closed for two weeks, but there’s a possibility that it could be longer. Now parents are thinking of ways to keep their kids learning while at home.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:23Published
Family of Filipino toddler with facial tumour appeal for medical help [Video]

Family of Filipino toddler with facial tumour appeal for medical help

A toddler is suffering from a mystery illness that has caused a giant tumour shaped like an elephant's trunk to grow from his nose. Jaylord Oclarit from Bogo, four, started suffering from the growth..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:04Published
