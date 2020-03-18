Temperaturas estarán frescas por algunos días 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: KHSL - Published Temperaturas estarán frescas por algunos días La semana continuara algo húmeda, sin embargo para el jueves las condiciones estarán mayormente soleadas hacia las horas de la tarde. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Temperaturas estarán frescas por algunos días Fuerza en la mitad de la semana a temperaturas seán frescas condiciones secas pero nubladas para el valle lluvias ligeras en las montañas condiciones similares para el jueves sistema pierde fuerza en la mitad de la semana a temperaturas seán frescas condiciones secas pero nubladas para el valle lluvias ligeras en las montañas condiciones similares para el jueves





Recent related videos from verified sources La sequía continuará por el resto de la semana



Aunque las temperaturas estarán frescas, desafortunadamente los modelos no pronosticaban lluvia, para los siguientes días. Credit: KHSL Published on February 18, 2020