NFL star Tom Brady expected to sign with Tampa Bay

Six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady is set to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

That's according to ESPN and multiple media outlets.

On Tuesday (March 17), the 42-year-old star quarterback announced he was leaving the New England Patriots, where he has been the face of the franchise for two decades.

His many achievements with the Patriots included nine Super Bowl appearances.

And while he led the team, the Patriots saw the most wins in NFL history, tied only with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The official NFL Network reported that Brady's new deal with Tampa would be worth about $30 million a year.

By joining a team with elite receivers and a strong defense, Brady has a chance to join Peyton Manning as the only quarterback to win Super Bowls with two different teams. He is a surefire first-ballot pick for the Pro Football Hall of Fame once he becomes eligible.

However, his career got off to an obscure start as a lightly regarded prospect fresh out of college.

Brady was the 199th pick in the 2000 NFL draft.

He did not take on a starting role in the Patriots until early in the 2001 season, when starter Drew Bledsoe went down with an injury.

Twenty years later, Brady led the Patriots to their 11th consecutive division title in the 2019 season, only to have his reign ended when the Patriots were knocked out of the 2020 playoffs by a surprise loss to the Tennessee Titans in January.

But for now, Brady can start fresh in a new home, and write a final chapter in a remarkable career, including possibly another Super Bowl appearance.

The venue for next year's game?

Tampa Bay.